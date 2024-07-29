Illini Defensive Coordinator Aaron Henry Says Experience An Advantage For Secondary
The Fighting Illini are entering the new season looking to get back to where they were in 2022, when they had one of the most efficient group of defensive backs in the nation.
Last year, the numbers weren't there after losing much of the squad to the NFL draft.
Now, they are stacked with some notable transfers as well as returning talent who can utilize each other's levels of experience to blend together.
Transfers include Terrance Brooks from Texas and Torrie Cox (Ohio). Among the returners are junior Miles Scott
"[Terrance Brooks] is going to be up there with the Xavier Scotts, with the Kaleb Pattersons, with the Chase Canadas," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said before Monday's practice. "All those guys are going to rotate and be given ample opportunity. It's just a matter of how they handle what we're giving them,"
Henry says it's just a matter of them getting adjusted to a new system .
"First and foremost, we have a lot of guys with a bunch of career starts and playing," he said. "I think Torrie Cox has over 20 career games started. Terrence Brooks has over 20 career games started. You add Xavier Scott. You add Miles Scott. You add Mathew Bailey. I feel like we've got a plethora of guys who have seen a lot of football."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
