Illini Emphasizing Running Game In Opener Against Eastern Illinois
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. says the Fighting Illini have to come bursting out of the gates in their first game of the season against Eastern Illinois Aug. 29.
During the offseason, he said the point of emphasis for them is their running game.
"Our point of emphasis all offseason has been to run the football better," he said. "We have talked multiple times about that. That’s something that’s in our DNA here. We know that when we run the ball well it makes things better for us offensively. It makes things better for us as a team."
Eastern Illinois is coming off a season where they were ranked No. 32 in yards per play allowed. They have all-conference players in linebacker Elijawah Tolbert and defensive lineman Joel Barrows returning. They also have four defensive transfers coming in.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer can certainly run. Also starting running back Kaden Feagin is poised to generate the most rushing yards while leading a depth of running talent.
Beyond the running game, Lunney Jr. says the offensive needs to excel in every facet of their game in order to get off to a good start.
"We want to get off to a great start against a really good defense and it’s gonna take all phases for us to do that," he said. "We’re gonna have to run the ball. We’re gonna have to throw the ball. We’re gonna have to have balance. We’re gonna have to protect the quarterback. We’re gonna have to make good decisions.”
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
