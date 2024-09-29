Illini Fall for the First Time this Season to Penn State
For the first time this season the Illini took a loss against undeafeted Penn State.
The Illini were in a tight game until halfway through the third quarter when the Nittany Lions scored their second touchdown on the way to a 21-7 victory. The Illini fell to 4-1 while No. 9 Penn State remained unbeaten at 5-0. Illinois was bidding for its first 5-0 start since 2011.
Despite the tough loss, Illinois had some impressive plays on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore, Kaden Feagin, had 64 yards rushing and 12 yards receiving. He has proved yet again that he is a threat to defenses all around the Big Ten. Feagin's longest rush of the game was a 34-yard gain.
Luke Altmyer was sacked six times, had a fumble, and threw his first interception of the season.
Despite this, he still had a decent game. Altmyer was 16 of 25 for 185 yards.
Zakhari Franklin who was the leading receiver, had49 yards,
Tight end Carson Goda, scored the only touchdown, his first as an Illini.
The Illini's defense also had a great game despite the loss.
Totaling 71 tackles and two sacks the defense was led by Matthew Bailey who had 9 total tackles tonight.
The Illini have a bye week coming up and then move onto the Purdue Boilermakers on Oct. 12 at home.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
