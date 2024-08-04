Illini Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis Showcases All Talents With 37 Points In Loss
The Illinois Fighting Illini have a special talent joining them from Lithuania this season, freshman Kasparas Jakucionis.
Jakucionis is thriving this summer at the FIBA U18 EuroBasket, but perhaps none more so than against France on Sunday. He finished the day with 37 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on 15 of 29 shooting in 37 minutes. Despite the superstar outing, Lithuania came up short, 99-89.
His play this summer may have solidified him as the starting point guard. The projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft possesses a mix of size, shooting, and playmaking.
The 6-foot-6 guard is understandably drawing raves on the international circuit. Here's what some are saying:
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports: "Illinois freshman Kasparas Jakucionis continues to tear it up for Lithuania’s U18 club. Brad Underwood won’t have to go back too far in the archives to find one of his favorite actions for big lead guards."
Dainius Rusma of BasketNews.com: "Illinois freshman KasparasJakučionis keeps on displaying his game & proving he's the one to keep your eyes on. Elite direction change with/without the ball by Kasparas is just one aspect of his game. More to come in U18."
Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting: "Kasparas continues to showcase his crafty on-ball skills, with a tight handle, ability to play with or without the ball, averaging 21.5 PPG per two games."
With Jakucionis at the helm of the offense this season, the sky is the limit for coach Brad Underwood and the Illini.
