Illini LB Gabe Jacas Embraces New Versatility Role
Illinois junior linebacker Gabe Jacas is enjoying his new defensive role where he gets to also play on the defensive line at times.
It allows him
"I can play two different positions and can be impactful for the team," he said. "It's been fun playing inside and outside. It's been a good changeup. I've been loving that role."
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Jacas helps in terms of strength and size. He became more of a defensive lineman against Eastern Illinois when he had three tackles. He also had a sack that was called back on a penalty.
The Illini are utilizing Jacas this way because of numbers. They have more linebackers than proven defensive linemen.
"I get to learn both sides, not just outside backer or inside," Jacas said. "I've been advancing my game and loving it ever since."
Illinois defensive lineman coach Terrance Jamison shares the same enthusiasm.
"I love it, man. I love when we can put great players in position to have success," he said. "He's very talented, but not just because of the skill set alone, but the work he puts in with Coach (Clint) Sintim in the meeting work, drill preparation and film study. He's very intelligent. He plays with good skill and power. As a defense, if we can put him in good position to have success we're definitely going to do that. It's been exciting to see him out there."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI.
