Illini Make It Look Easy In 45-0 Victory Against Eastern Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini made the season opener everything they expected.
By halftime, it was nothing more than a tune-up. The Illini were well on the way to grabbing a three-touchdown lead on the way to a 45-0 victory against Eastern Illinois Thursday.
"Overall, we played a pretty clean game, but there's a lot of things we need to get cleaned up," Illini coach Bret Bielema said.
Receiver Pat Bryant delivered the clinching blow when he caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Luke Altmyer to make it 24-0. The drive was set up by an interception by defensive back Torrie Cox.
The touchdown for Bryant was his second of the game. On the next possession, Altmyer struck again with a 34-yard strike to Malik Elzy. Altmyer completed 19 of 24 passes for 213 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Kaden Feagin topped the 100-yard mark for the first time in career, finishing with 108 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Receiver Pat Bryant had five catches for 63 yards and two scores.
The victory sets up next weekend's game against the Kansas Jayhawks, who are contenders in the Big 12 conference. Last year the Jayhawks won 34-23 in Lawrence.
