Illini Punter Hugh Robertson Hopes To Not Be A Green Dot Player
In the game of football, some players have a green dot on the back of their helmets.
It is to signify the players who are allowed to use a radio to communicate with the sidelines.
Only a select few players are allowed to have such communication with their coaches. Illinois punter Hugh Robertson hopes he is not one of them.
“I hope not,” he said. “I think it’s just offensive and defense. We haven’t talked about that."
The native of Melbourne, Australia is entering his junior season. Last year, he had 51 punts for 2,176 yards. He started in 12 games as the punter and was named All Big Ten Honorable Mention.
At 30 years old, he is one of the oldest players in college football today. He first arrived to Illinois in 2020 at the age of 27.
He says he wants to go out and do his job with little distraction. He doesn't want special teams coordinator Robby Discher speaking to him all the time when he goes out on the field.
"I don’t want coach Dish in my ear the whole time when I’m out there trying to perform," he said.
Robertson says having a radio system set up for him isn't helpful.
“When you are trying to concentrate on what you’re doing it’s you don’t need other outside voices as well," he said.
