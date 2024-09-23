Illini QB Luke Altmyer is Showing Confidence On And Off The Field
So far this season fans have seen a large amount of connections between quarterback Luke Altmyer and receiver Pat Bryant.
They have hooked up for 20 receptions for 309 yards this season, helping the Illini get off to a 4-0 start.
Part of that is from Altmyer finding his footing at Illinois since transferring from Ole Miss in 2023. He has taken the leadership that is required at the quarterback position.
"I feel that's where he's grown the most," Bryant said. "Not only me but the team as well to be a more vocal leader. You can see it boost his confidence."
Altmyer is ranked 19th in the NCAA quarterback rankings and is the only this season to have 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.
Along with that Bryant, other teammates have noticed a shift in Altmyer's leadership.
"From the Luke last year to the Luke this year, you can see the difference," Bryant said. "The way he talks, the way he comes to the huddle and boost us up."
It seems as though the rest of the team follows his energy and that may be a part of the success fans have seen in the past four games.
Altmyer and the rest of the team will hopefully keep this momentum up for upcoming games.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI