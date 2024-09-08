Illini QB Luke Altmyer Showing Confidence On Field Two Games Into Season
Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is having a phenomenal start to the season.
He already has 405 yards through two games, which is about a quarter of his total yards last season.
A big contributor to the success on the field is confidence.
"Really since January to where we are today, just his composure, his understanding as a quarterback," Bielema said. "As a quarterback, you have confidence but when you see players have confidence in you, that's when you see something clicking."
Not only does Altmyer, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 192 yards in Saturday's upset of No. 19 Kansas, have confidence in himself but Bret Bielema says that his teammates also believe in what he brings to the field.
Faith in Altmyer is why the Illini are on the verge of entering the Top 25 rankings. He has connected with about 10 different receivers this season. He has one more non-conference game this week against Central Michigan before opening Big Ten play against Nebraska the following week.
"Our guys have a lot of confidence in Luke," Bielema said. "I know [offensive coordinator Barry Lunney], my staff does. He's just a calming presence. Another great example of a kid who's always been around college football. His journey to get here has been awesome and it's really fun to see him get rewarded for it."
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
