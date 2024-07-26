Illini's Bret Bielema, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell Apparently At Odds Over Last Year's Loss?
Coach Bret Bielema is still not over the Fighting Illini's 25-21 loss to Wisconsin last year.
So much he did not speak to Badgers coach Luke Fickell last week at Big Ten Media Day
Last year, the Illini blew a 21-7 fourth-quarter lead by allowing the Badgers to score 18 unanswered points.
The turning point came with 27 seconds left when Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke threw the winning touchdown to offensive lineman Nolan Rucci.
Rucci was listed as wearing number 66, but entered with No. 93. Rucci became an eligible receiver after two tight ends shifted to other spots, thus opening himself up in the end zone.
The play itself was legal, but Bielema accusing the Badgers of cheating over Rucci's number change.
According to Jim Polzin at the Wisconsin State Journal, both coaches didn't seem to exchange words, much less a handshake last week in Indianapolis.
Fickell wonders if the circumstances surrounding the result of the game explains why Bielema won't acknowledge him.
“Is that why Bret won’t talk to me?” he said.
According to Polzin, Bielema even went as far as trying to vacate the victory.
The language of the rules were modified saying if a player changes a jersey number they need to immediately report it to the official so they can let the opposing sideline know. Failure to do so will result in a 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
