Illini's Clayton Leonard Makes "Impressive" Switch From O-Line To Tight End
Illinois tight end Clayton Leonard has earned the praise of head coach Bret Bielema for switching positions.
"Clayton been impressive since we got him,” Bielema said. “He’s a kid from right down the road, just super super loves Illinois football nobody tries harder than him. "
Last year he did not see action as a redshirt freshman as an offensive lineman.
"I know it’s been frustrating for him," he said. "He was in a group of freshman O-linemen that came in that kind of took a lot of pride in being o lineman when they got here and it hasn’t really manifested. One Joey (Okla) transferred out and obviously Hunter’s( Whitenack) into the mix a little bit. So it’s kind of been a little bit of haven’t maybe seen as much as they wanted to to get on the field, but Clayton’s attitude demeanor wavered. He just can’t really get as big as he wants. "
As Illinois sets their sights on their season opener against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Leonard finally get a shot at a new position. Bielema looked back on when Leonard was welcomed by the tight ends.
"I got a kick the first day we moved him to tight end he came out with his jersey rolled up and had a No. 41 on and had a unique posture, shall we say, walking out," he said. "But the tight ends have taken to him. He’s learned very, very well from being an O-lineman that they told you the play to a tight end that’s got to see the play come from the sideline. So he went through a lot. I just can’t say how much I appreciate him and what he’s been able to do and put himself in that position.”
