Illini's Henry Boyer Says Tight Ends Are Prepared After Cole Rusk Injury
There is uncertainty surrounding the Fighting Illini's tight ends since Cole Rusk announced he was out for the season due to a serious knee injury.
Rusk was looked at as the starting tight end but the starting position remains up in the air. One of those players vying for the spot is sophomore Henry Boyer.
He says the transition hasn't been easy, but ready to take advantage of the opportunity.
“It’s the same for everyone always,” Boyer said. “When someone goes down you got to pick it up. You got to do whatever you can whatever they are asking of you. I think we have guys that are more than fit to do whatever it takes. We’ll be prepared.”
Last year he played in 11 games with one start as tight end against FAU. Boyer came away with two catches for 16 yards.
He finished the year with three receptions for 20 yards.
The other potential starter is junior team captain Tanner Arkin. Last year, he started in three games after transferring from Colorado State. He scored his first touchdown against Wisconsin on Oct. 21.
Both Boyer and Arkin are mostly blocking tight ends. The question is who will be the one most able to fill the void left by Rusk in being more flexible in their game.
