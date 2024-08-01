Illini's Luke Altmyer Struggled With Mental Health Last Year Due To Expectations
Last year, the pressures of being a starting college football quarterback became difficult for the Fighting Illini's Luke Altmyer.
The stress eventually affected his mental health, something he says he sought treatment in the offseason to prevent a repeat.
"I think at times, as the season progressed, I got a little hesitant with my decision-making, being afraid to make mistakes sometimes," Altmyer said. "I think that was a product of me being in my first year. Illinois coming off a really, really big year two years ago, me being in that role wanting to match that, I was kind of tense and kind of nervous."
Altmyer started nine games last year but never solidified the position. Backup John Paddock made three starts after Altmyer sustained a head injury. Even when Altmyer returned, there were still question marks.
After completing 175 of 270 passes for 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns, Altmyer is ready to leave no doubts about the position. A junior, this is the biggest season of his career at Illinois.
It's time to see if the offseason meetings with campus counselors lead to improvement.
"The mental side of my life and the game and the tools that I've obtained have flourished and come into fruition out there on the field in two days," Altmyer said. "I can see it when I turn on the film."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI