Illini's TeRah Edwards Becoming One Of Main Leaders On Defensive Line
The Fighting Illini's transfer defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr. is not only learning the new system, but he is growing into his own as a leader.
Illinois transfer Dennis Briggs is still getting used to his new surroundings, so he isn't yet comfortable serving as a leader.
Instead, he leans on senior defensive line teammate TeRah Edwards for guidance.
“Me personally I’m not that type of leader that says things out loud a lot of times,” Briggs said. “Being here has helped me grow into that type of leader, but obviously I’ve had the help of TeRah. TeRah has been next to me since day one just helping me through a lot of things as well and just helping lead the room."
Since, Briggs Jr., who was at Florida State last season, and Edwards have formed a tandem where they have each other's back.
"I won’t say I leave everything to TeRah, but me and him we share that role we take on that role together and we always got each others backs," Briggs Jr. said. "We make sure that we lean on each other and make sure we got the guys right.”
In terms of a revitalized defensive line, both will be looked at as veteran leaders. Briggs Jr. brings experience playing for a powerhouse program in Florida State. Edwards is familiar with the Illinois system.
The fact they have established a bond before the first official snap should give the rest of the defensive line the confidence needed to step up.
