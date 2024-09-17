Illini Turns Focus To Preparing For Nebraska Freshman QB Dylan Raiola
As the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini prepare for their biggest challenge thus far this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, coach Bret Bielema talked about facing star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola.
He brought up how Raiola has added another dimension to their offense.
"Obviously, the preparation from last year's game, a lot of the same coaches and all that goes into it," Bielema said. "He bring a lot of different element immediately. He's a very talented, young man that has incredible awareness."
Railoa has thrown for 670 yards with a 73 percent pass completition rate in leading Nebraska to a 3-0 record. To compare, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has thrown for 647 yards with a 69 percent pass completion rate in the Illini's three wins. Both are key in this early-season game between ranked teams.
One quarterback has the experience while the other has plenty potential. Bielema is impressed how Raiola has improved each week.
"They utilize him very well," Bielema said. "You can literally see him getting better on every series. I know he was a highly-recruited player, brought a lot of attention and deservedly so."
Raiola was the highest recruited quarterback in the country coming out of Buford High School in Georgia. He had 8,500 passing yards along with 88 touchdowns in his high school career.
