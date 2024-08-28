Illini Want More Out Of RB Kaden Feagin Than Just An Impressive Physique
Illini running back Kaden Feagin is no stranger to being the center of attention.
His impressive physique throughout his life is a major part of that.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pound sophomore is trying to prove he is more than just another workout warrior and is exactly where he belongs. The next step is taking it to another level.
"I think just looking like a veteran," offensive coordinator Barry Lunney said of what he wants Feagin to improve. "Obviously, not looking physically. There's a lot of other descriptions of words that you can use when you say look like because when he walks through the door, he looks like probably like we'd all like to look like."
That veteran look may be drawn from the amount of time that Feagin puts into his craft.
Not only does he work off the field but running backs coach Thad Ward talked about the in-depth notes that Feagin takes in an interview last month.
His size and body type are most of what makes him stand out even now, but Lunney said Feagin has hit the ground running this season.
"Just to see him play like a veteran,' Lunney said of his expectations for Feagin. "He got his feet wet last year and really injected a lot of life into us to a large degree. To take that experience, hit the ground running like, `I am the veteran.' And I've seen signs of that."
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI