Illini WR Alexander Capka-Jones Prioritizes Faith, Fun During Journey
It is all smiles for Illinois junior wide receiver Alexander Capka-Jones.
He is excited to start his first full season at Illinois after redshirting last season.
Capka-Jones is a junior college transfer out of Moorpark College in his hometown of Oak Park, California. While there he amassed 894 receiving yards along with nine touchdowns. In his sophomore season, he was named first team for the All-Southern California Football Association.
He says his faith and desire to have fun are the two things allowing him to put things into perspective.
"I go out there and I try not to put any pressure on myself," he said. I just have fun. I think that's a huge really important part of the game to. I'm really big on my faith to so I believe no matter what football is not my identity at the end of the day so whatever happens I just have a lot of comfort now."
In addition to his faith, Capka-Jones says being around others outside of the game have helped him in his adjustment.
"My faith has helped me grow the most," he said. "I think meeting people outside of football has also helped me be more comfortable here. A lot of these guys are from Illinois, they know each other. I came in not knowing anybody. I committed 8 days after I got the offer. So it was coming in here and kind of like meeting people in other sports and now this really feels like a second home to me now and I feel way more comfortable here just having a lot more fun here so that's probably why."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
