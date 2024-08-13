Illini WR Malik Elzy On Same Page With QB Luke Altmyer
If there was ever a time where the forces aligned in perfect harmony, it would be when Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer teamed up with wide receiver Malik Elzy.
From the moment Elzy stepped foot on the Illinois campus, they immediately bonded after he admired Altmyer while he was playing at Mississippi.
"We've been connected as soon as he came in," Elzy said. "I told when he first came in I remember watching you at Ole Miss in a bowl game and now you here. So it's like I've always been talking to him, checking up on him, see how he's doing. So it's a great connection."
Elzy is entering his sophomore season. Last year he played in nine games, scored a touchdown, and finished with 52 receiving yards. Altmyer is beginning his junior season with the expectation to lead the Fighting Illini offensive to overcome past struggles.
Elzy says Altmyer is a consistent presence with the wide receivers during fall camp combined with an excitement to see what he can do.
"Me and Luke definitely been connecting like he has with all the other receivers," he said. "He's been putting in a great fall camp so I can't wait to see him play."
There is anticipation for the two to become a dynamic duo.
Altmyer's experience plus Elzy's freshness could spark something special for the Fighting Illini.
