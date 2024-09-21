Illini WR Pat Bryant's Work Ethic And Consistency Is Paying Off In Big Moments
So far this season, Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant has been at the right place at the right time to make big plays.
His efforts against Nebraska on Friday was a catalyst to carrying the Fighting Illini to a 31-24 overtime win on the road to go 4-0. Bryant garnered a team-high 74 receiving yards on five catches along with two touchdowns.
Bryant has 309 receiving yards and six touchdowns so far this year. He has scored at least one touchdown in every game with the exception being against Kansas.
As one of the senior captains, Bryant is known as a player who continually sets an example for his teammates. His teammates have spoken about Bryant's work ethic and his ability to be there when it matters most.
"Pat, he's just an everyday guy," running back Kaden Feagin said. "First guy in the facility, last guy out. Always working."
Quarterback Luke Altmyer says Bryant's leadership carries through in every aspect of the game no matter the situation.
"It's just his consistency," quarterback Luke Altmyer said. "He's always in the right spots. He understands the game. He's savvy. He cares about his teammates. He's a great captain. He's unselfish. Whether we're running the ball 55 times a game or he's getting the ball every single play, he still remains the same."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
