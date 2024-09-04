Illini WRs Treating Pancake Blocks Like Touchdowns This Season
In recent years, wide receivers have started to block more than ever in the run game because they are multi-use athletes.
The Illinois Fighting Illini are no different when it comes to the new trend.
Wide receivers Collin Dixon and Pat Bryant each had two "knockdown" blocks to lead the team in the season opener versus Eastern Illinois.
"That was one of our keys to victory," Illini receivers coach Justin Stepp said. "It was making sure we were physical on the perimeter. That's the edge that we've developed in that room. They guys have really bought into it."
Although the two receivers only had 70 yards combined, their blocking helped the running backs make winning plays.
"You look at the game and how it's evolved in the NFL," Stepp said. "You watch the Rams play and [49ers] play, you are seeing receivers blocking. The more they put that stuff on tape, the better off they're going to be ... In our room, we're going to celebrate big-time blocks more than we will a catch every day of the week."
The hope is the receivers can not only get yards in the passing game but they also continue to help in the run game. Those big blocks are just as vital as the big plays.
The Illini return to the field Saturday in big game against the ranked Kansas Jayhawks.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
