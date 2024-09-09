Illinois' Bret Bielema Dismisses AP Top 25 Snub
Coach Bret Bielema couldn't care less about Illinois missing out out on an AP Top 25 ranking despite knocking off previously unbeaten Kansas last Saturday night in Champaign.
The Illini were last ranked in 2022 during the first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, coming in at No. 16. Despite having a top five defense, Illinois failed to reach its first Big Ten Championship game in school history and finished the season 8-5. This mark was followed by a 5-7 finish last season, missing out on back-to-back winning seasons by a single game.
While the Illini are still seeking postseason consistency, Bielema said Monday his team is unfazed by being left out of the rankings. He pointed out long-time News-Gazette writer Bob Asmussen as one of the few journalists who had given the Illini their due diligence for a 2-0 start, the first under Bielema.
"The one thing I pointed out was the guy that locally votes for us voted us 24," Bielema said. "Most people that are around the program vote their home team up really high."
Bielema added his players have took notice of the national recognition, which does not let them hinder that away from their goals.
"Our players, I think from the outside world, take respect in it," Bielema said. "I think we'd be oblivious to the fan base to think it doesn't matter."
Illinois completes its three-game home stand Saturday against Central Michigan to commemorate Homecoming, followed by its Big Ten schedule, starting with Nebraska in Lincoln on Sept. 20 through the end of November at Wrigley Field against in-state rival Northwestern.
