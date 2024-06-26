Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Wishes Coleman Hawkins Nothing But The Best At K-State
Illinois coach Brad Underwood would have preferred to keep Coleman Hawkins in the program.
When Hawkins decided to leave earlier this month, at least it was somewhere Underwood was fond of. Hawkins transferred to Kansas State instead of testing the NBA draft waters or returning for another season with the Illini.
Underwood played at K-State and is a former assistant, so the decision was met with applause.
"I wanted him to go where he felt like he could be a major contributor," Underwood said. "I know a lot of people there. The Wildcats are always close to the heart as a former player and coach there. I'm happy for him. I'm happy for them. They're getting a really good player."
Hawkins was a fan favorite during his time in Champaign. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, helping Illinois reach the Elite Eight. In his four seasons, the Fighting Illini won 96 games and four Big Ten championships.
"I've said it, Coleman is a savant when it comes to basketball," Underwood said. "He'll help them and help those players in terms of his knowledge, his understanding. His ability to manage a scouting report is as good as anybody as I've had. He's in a good place."
The Illini are also in good standing without Hawkins. Underwood hauled in a solid recruiting class for this season that includes incoming freshmen Will Riley and Morez Johnson. Riley is a potential one-and-done prospect who some project as a NBA lottery pick next summer while Johnson was last year's Mr. Basketball in Illinois.
