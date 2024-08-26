Illinois DB Matthew Bailey Brings Calm, Cool And Collected Presence
Illinois defensive back Matthew Bailey always remains calm in pressure situations.
According to Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, Bailey is one of the players on the team guys can go to if things get chaotic.
"Everybody has that one person that they can call when things get hectic," Henry said. "For some people, it's their mom. For some folks, it's their dad. Maybe it's your sister, your wife, your girlfriend. For me, Matt Bailey is all of that. He just has a calming presence about him."
Bailey is entering the new season fresh and healthy. Last year he sat out 11 of 12 games due to a multitude of injuries.
First, he sustained an ankle injury prior to the season starting. Then he endured a shoulder injury against Penn State which sidelined him.
Now he is expected to hit the field in the season opener Thursday against Eastern Illinois University. After all he's been through, he is maintaining a positive outlook.
Henry says Bailey doesn't arise any real concerns when he takes the field because he always can be counted on to contribute.
"There's a sense of security on the field when he's out there," Henry said. "I just think really good players I've been around, when you've got a cat like that out on the field, it obviously helps your defense."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI