Illinois DL Ezekiel Holmes Looks To Finish Journey He Started With Dennis Briggs Jr.
Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes and fellow defensive lineman Dennis Briggs Jr have shared a mutual journey.
Both began their college careers in 2018. Holmes redshirted during his freshman year. Briggs Jr. also redshirted in his first year at Florida State.
This year they conclude their long journeys on the same team. Their shared experiences are key factors in helping to strengthen a Fighting Illini defense in the midst of a revitalization period.
Holmes, entering his seventh season, says he absorbs quite a bit of knowledge from Briggs Jr.
"I learn alot from Dennis," he said. "Me and him came into college at the same time. So we're both considered old heads in the group. But me and him talk a lot. He helps me out a lot in terms of talking about different hip turns and different techniques whether its run stopping, pass rushing, all those different kinds of terms. I'm really grateful for him. "
At 24, Holmes and Briggs are two of the oldest players on the team. The oldest is punter Hugh Robertson at30.
Holmes says he takes pride being an old head to the younger players, jokes and all.
"You get jokes about being however long you have been in college, whether its six, seven, eight, or nine," he said. "But I mean its all love really. That's how I see it as. I see them dudes as like, I wouldn't say my little brothers, but since I've been here longer, I feel like I'm the oldest and feel like I'm the one that looks over a lot of them. So I feel like I've created a bond with a lot of them guys. We're all really close and I got all love for them guys. Those guys are the best."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI