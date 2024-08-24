Illinois Expecting A Confident Luke Altmyer At QB This Season
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. says quarterback Luke Altmyer is showing confidence after fall camp.
He expects it to show during the season opener against Eastern Illinois Thursday.
"I would expect Luke to come out and playing like he has all fall camp, which is very confidently and with an urgency that’s been really nice," Lunney Jr. said.
Altmyer is looking to continue his growth from a season where he threw for 2,165 yards along with 16 touchdowns in nine games.
Lunney Jr. says the progression of Altmyer will come under his watchful eye. Last year there were questions if Altmyer was the "guy," but the Illini hopes he leaves zero doubt about his starting role.
“I think it will show up in the play,” Lunney said. “It will be playing with poise and looking like a returning starter. That’s my job to help facilitate that. It’s our job around him to help facilitate that every player that’s on the field."
Altmyer has readily accepted the role.
"It's really cool to be in that position as a quarterback, to see the pieces fit around you," said Altmyer, who is entering his junior season. "Ultimately I just want to do my job as everybody else does, whether that's distributing the ball, managing a game, or taking big shots or making big runs. Whatever I need to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."
