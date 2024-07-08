Illinois Fighting Illini Awaiting Decision From Three-Star DB Recruit Wednesday
The Illinois Fighting Illini are waiting for the announcement of three-star DB recruit Charles Bass on Wednesday.
The standout safety out of East St. Louis, Ill., has narrowed his options to Illinois, Missouri, Kansas State, and Arkansas. He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1st, but it was pushed back.
Coach Bret Bielema has 13 commits in the 2025 class, many of whom are defensive backs. The Illini are considered a top 50 recruiting class by most scouting services.
Improvements have been made under Bielema as they went from a ranking of 70th to 48th. The chance to land Bass would be a major boost.
FLORIDA SAFETY TO MAKE HIS CHOICE TUESDAY
The Illini look to enhance their recruiting numbers as three-star safety Max Redmon will make his choice Tuesday.
The recruit from West Palm Beach, Florida has to choose between Illinois, University of Central Florida, and Florida State. He is a three-star recruit out of Cardinal Newman High School.
On June 29, he posed the question on X/Twitter "Where's home?" and tagged each school.
Most are anticipating that Redmon will pick Florida State. However, he will be a major asset if the Illini pulls off the upset.
Redmon will be coming in as part of a class of defensive backs loaded with talent. He may not get a tremendous amount of playing time, but he would surely get some minutes.
If anything he will add depth to an already increasing pool of talent.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow.
