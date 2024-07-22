Illinois Fighting Illini Football Program Hires Two New Coaches
The Illinois Fighting Illini football program is welcoming two new faces to their coaching staff.
The team announced they are bringing on Myers Hendrickson as a senior analyst.
"I'm extremely excited to join Coach Bielema's staff and Illinois football," Hendrickson said. "I'm grateful for this opportunity to work with such an outstanding staff and group of student-athletes. It's an exciting time for Illini football, and I know more big things are ahead for this program under Coach Bielema's leadership. My wife, Hannah, our daughter, Charlotte, and I are excited to be in Champaign and join the famILLy."
Myers is joining the Illini family following a tenure as the head coach of Western Illinois. Coach Bret Bielema congratulated Hendrickson on the position, writing, "I have watched Myers entire coaching career continue to grow over the years," Bielema said. "He has had an incredible amount of success and experiences in a very short window of time. He will work with our defensive staff to forecast future opponents as well as game week prep."
The Illini also announced the hiring of Dana Dimel, who will work as a senior offensive assistant.
“My family and I are very much looking forward to joining Coach Bielema," Dimel said. "He is an outstanding football coach and leader and I have always admired how his teams play the game. We can't wait to start working with the talented staff to help the program and players reach high levels of success."
The Illinois program is hoping to make serious progress this upcoming year after a 5-7 record last year.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Illini Now. He can be reached at or follow him on X .
