Illinois' Gabe Jacas Prefers Judging On Field Than EA Sports College Football `25 Rating
There is no escaping the excitement surrounding the new EA Sports College Football `25 video game.
So much it was brought up to Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Gabe Jacas at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.
When it comes to the Illini, their overall rating doesn't fare too well. The team ranks 82 out of 100 teams. They are also ranked No. 75 in offense and 78 on defense.
For Jacas, he is ranked 78th overall. He is 75 in speed and 92 in strength.
Jacas says he has played the game a few times with some of his teammates. He also mentioned needing to purchase a console in order to play. when others aren't around.
"I don't play on a console, I play on a PC" he said. "They didn't bring it out to the PC so I had to get a console. I've played with other teammates obviously you know I went to their houses. We would compete and we talked crap a lot, so it's been fun."
When asked about his player rating, Jacas took it for what it is while expressing a strong confidence it will go up as the season progresses.
"It's been good," he said. "Obviously it could be better, but I let my game speak for itself. Obviously there will be updates during the season so I know it will go up for sure."
