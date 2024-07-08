Illinois Hopeful Of Landing Florida Three-Star Safety Tuesday
The Illinois Fighting Illini are hoping to get a major boost as three-star safety Max Redmon is set to make his decision on Tuesday.
Redmon has three options before him in Illinois, University of Central Florida, and Florida State.
He comes in as the 70th-ranked safety in the nation. He is also the No. 130 prospect coming out of the state of Florida.
Redmon finished his senior season at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla., with 162 total tackles (115 solo tackles).
The Illini are looking to snatch him up as he would bring a great deal of depth to an already growing list of highly talented defensive backs part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Coach Bret Bielema has already found gems in the likes of Andre Lovett as well as Desmond Straughton. Illinois has the 48th ranking recruiting class, which is low. Yet they have been on the upswing under Bielema's tenure going from 70th to 48th.
ILLINI STILL IN PLAY FOR ILLINOIS CB
The Illini are also waiting for the announcement of three-star DB recruit Charles Bass on Wednesday.
The standout safety out of East St. Louis, Ill., has narrowed his options to Illinois, Missouri, Kansas State, and Arkansas. He originally was supposed to make his decision on July 1st, but it was pushed back.
The Illini have typically recruited the East St. Louis area well.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
