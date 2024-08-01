Illinois' Kaden Feagin Always Willing To Learn Despite Early Success
At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kaden Feagin is proof football is more than just speed and muscles.
There is some learning involved in becoming an effective player. And Feagin has mixed all the traits to make him an expected contributor in the Illini backfield this season.
Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward said Feagin is a student of the game in addition to his size.
”You should see the notes that he takes,” Ward said. “The most in-depth notes of any freshman I’ve ever coached in my 20-year coaching career.”
Last year Feagin rushed for 438 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries as a freshman. He stepped in after injuries frequented the backfield. Despite the return of Josh McCray, Feagin is once again in the mix for playing time.
The backfield potential is so great coach Bret Bielema says he has a "1A and 1B" running back. It helps Feagin and McCray has different running styles.
“He’s an awesome kid,” Ward continued. “I think you’re going to start to see him come into his own. He’s going to continue to grow. He’s not a finished product at all, which is awesome for us.”
The Illini can only hope to see more improvement from Feagin. A strong running game will take the pressure off quarterback Luke Altmyer and the receivers.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
