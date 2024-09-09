Illinois Looking To Build Momentum Off Kansas Upset
The Illinois Fighting Illini are undefeated two games into the regular season.
The momentum of the Eastern Illinois game rolled over against No. 19 Kansas. The Illini knocked off the Jayhawks 23-17.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 16 of 25 passes for192 yards. He has yet to have a turnover this season.
"It's something we can build up," Altmyer said. "Week Two, against a ranked opponent. It's really cool that it happened really early instead of later down the season ... Last year there were times they were booing us off the field."
While the Illini proved themselves as a legitimate threat in the Big Ten, defensive back Xavier Scott says there is still room for improvement.
"Our season wasn't here just to beat Kansas," Xavier Scott said. "We've got more work to do. We made some mistakes out there. We're just excited for the win but let's get ready for the next opponent."
Scott had two interceptions in the victory, returning one of them 30 yards for a touchdown.
The Illini are hoping to build off the early-season momentum. They conclude the non-conference schedule this week against Central Michigan before opening Big Ten play the following week at Nebraska.
The Illini have not opened 3-0 since 2011. That season they ended 7-6. The last time the Illini were ranked was 2008. That could change with victories the next weekends.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI