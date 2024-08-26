Illinois OL J.C. Davis Makes ESPN's 100 Top Transfers List
Illinois offensive lineman J.C. Davis made ESPN's list of the 100 top transfers.
Davis arrived to Illinois from the University of New Mexico in January. Last year, he was named to the All-Mountain West First Team at left tackle.
He was also ranked No. 8 in the PFF's list of top offensive tackles last year.
He is viewed as an integral part of an offensive line looking to progress. Davis comes in as one of the best left tackles in the nation.
Furthermore, he provides support for starting quarterback Luke Altmyer.
"The left tackle position for a right-hand quarterback is super important at all levels," Altmyer said. "He's such a good dude. We can chop it up in the locker room or wherever we are. I just have a trust in him that goes further than just the field. I have no hesitance or doubts how he'll translate his game."
In regards to the continuity of the offensive line, Davis says everybody is on good vibes heading into the start of the season against Eastern Illinois on Thursday.
"I feel like we bond really good," he said. "Everybody get along. We don't bicker or nothing. We all try to get better. We want to do good this season."
When it comes to any individual accolades such as making the top transfer list, Davis wants his success to translate to the team's success.
"I just want to be the best version of me that I can be for the team and help win games for the team," he said.
