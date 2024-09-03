Illinois QB Commit Carson Boyd Delivers Two-Touchdown Performance In Season Opener
Illinois Fighting Illini class of 2025 commit Carson Boyd is primed for a huge senior season at Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
The 6-foot, 181-pound Boyd, who is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in Illinois despite playing in Missouri, impressed with a dominant Week 1 victory against No. 11-ranked Jackson, 44-7. Boyd was all over the stat sheet with a near-flawless performance, completing 26-of-33 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, adding 101 yards on the ground.
The four-star recruit verbally committed to Illinois in January. Before pledging to coach Bret Bielema and company, he held offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri, Purdue, and more.
The season-opening win was Cardinal Ritter's 29th consecutive. The team will attempt to become three-peat champions under Boyd's leadership.
Assuming Boyd does not have a change of heart before the season ends, Illinois has secured 13 commitments for the class of 2025, including wide receiver Brayden Trimble, edge rusher Cameron Brooks, and running back Cedric Wyche as some of the key pieces for Illinois' potential future success.
It is unclear whether or not Cardinal Ritter can go all the way again, but if Friday night's win showed anything, it's that Boyd picked up right where he left off.
Boyd put up video game-like numbers during his junior campaign, which included 2,224 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added nearly 600 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns to add to his illustrious season.
With Bielema's long-term plans for success in Champaign, Boyd is another piece of the winning formula that Illinois is looking for.
