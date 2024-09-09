Illinois QB Luke Altmyer 'Belongs' Amongst Some Of College Football's Best
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has already shown significant improvement from last season.
Despite the Illini finishing 5-7, Altmyer was respectable and kept his team in nearly every game he started. However, a major issue was the turnover category. He threw 10 interceptions against only 13 touchdowns.
This season's numbers are much better. Illinois (2-0) is fresh off a 23-17 upset of No. 19 Kansas.
Although the game was won primarily on defense thanks to Xavier Scott's interception-turned-pick-six just before halftime, Altmyer had his second straight mistake-free evening. He completed 16 of 25 for 192 yards.
Altmyer said he has made critical changes from a non-football perspective, which has helped him let loose during wins so far.
"My mindset," Altmyer said. "I've had a couple pressers throughout the year and talked a lot about my mindset where I am mentally and spiritually."
Altmyer added he understands what his role is, and despite national media not giving him the praise he may deserve, he said he is only focused on what he can control on the field.
"I belong out there," Altmyer said. "I really believe that. That confidence just keeps growing."
Altmyer is in his second season in Champaign, having previously transferred from Ole Miss after the 2022 season concluded.
Illinois hosts Central Michigan (1-1) on Saturday as part of Homecoming Weekend. Kickoff will begin at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on Peacock.
