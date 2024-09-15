Illinois QB Luke Altmyer Continues To Play Mistake-Free
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has been close to perfect as possible this season.
On Saturday, he completed his third straight game without a turnover. It has helped the Illini to get off to a 3-0 start after they defeated Central Michigan 30-9. It is their best start to the season since 2011.
"I see a lot of confidence in Luke," Illini receiver Pat Bryant said. "Being his second year going into this offense, you can see how comfortable he is. He wants to focus on not putting the ball in jeopardy."
Bryant caught both of Altmyer's touchdowns against the Chippewas. Altmyer finished 19 of 29 for 242 yards. He has completed 54 of 78 passes for 647 yards with six touchdowns this season.
Altmyer, who led the Illini to an upset of No. 19 Kansas last week, has solidified himself as the true leader of the offense. There were questions last year when he was injured in the middle of the season.
But no more.
"One of the greatest things Luke brings to the table is he has a great understanding before the ball is snapped," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "He really understands coverages."
Behind Altmyer, the Illini are now on the verge of the national spotlight. A win this weekend against Nebraska in the Big Ten opener could lead to a spot in the Top 25.
