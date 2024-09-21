Illinois Quickly Turning Page From Nebraska To Penn State
Luke Altmyer shined in Illinois' first road game of the season against the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He completed 21 of 27 passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns. Altmyer is continuing to show fans he is the Illini's leader. He is averaging 215 passing in leading them to a 4-0 start.
Altmyer's self-confidence as well as in his team may be partially to blame for the success of the team so far this season.
"We go into every game expecting to win, no matter if we're playing the Super Bowl champs or whoever it is," Altmyer said. "We expect to win ... The narrative and the media may claim it to be an underdog game. I know, for me, I go into every game expecting to succeed."
Altmyer is hoping the momentum carries over to next week's game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 10 entering today's game against Kent State.
The Illini have little time to celebrate the win. After taking the day off Saturday, they begin prep for the next challenge. They are off to their best start since 2011when they started 6-0 before falling apart.
"That's why you come out here and play, to play in these big games, to play in these big-time games," Altmyer said. "It's going to be another exciting atmosphere. That's why you go do these things."
