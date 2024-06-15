Illinois Recruit Jeremiah Fears Puts On Ridiculous Shooting Display During Workout
No one has ever questioned Illinois Fighting Illini recruit Jeremiah Fears' shooting ability.
But just in case, Fears figured he'd show it off with a Friday night post on social media. The video appeared on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing his long-range skills.
It shows Fears making 10 straight 3-pointers from the wing. It can be watched here.
Fears is one of the top players in the Illini 2025 recruiting class. He recently completed helping U19 Team USA win FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina. Fellow Illini recruit Morez Johnson, who will enroll this fall, was also on the team.
Fears, who is a rising senior at AZ Compass, was a major reason for the team's 20-5 record this season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 steals in 13 games. Here's a scouting report on Fears from Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.
"Fears is the younger brother of Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears but plays an entirely different brand of basketball. He is a smooth and confident scorer who has no problem finding his own offense within the flow of a game," Jenkins wrote. "A combination guard with a score-first mindset, Fears is at his best in a secondary ball-handling role where he can primarily focus on making shots and creating for himself off the bounce. He is talented with the ball in his hands and has a creative enough handle to break defenders down to get to his pull-up game."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com. Anthony Pasciolla contributed to this report.