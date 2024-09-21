Illinois Running Game Plays Huge Role In Nebraska Victory
The Illini running backs have been answering the call to compete as a whole.
Part of that success is because rather than always competing they celebrate with each other when someone makes a play to help the offense.
"We're all pretty unselfish guys," running back Kaden Feagin said. "If Aiden has a good run, we're all celebrating. Josh has a good run, Cal'Lil goes in there and has a good run, we're all celebrating. There's no bad blood between any of us. It's great to see all of us have success on the field."
The running backs have been one of the big factors in the Illini offense. Combined they have a total of 630 yards four games into the season.
Feagin has alo been a major play maker for the Illini.
The leading rusher for the Illini is sitting at 242 yards this season, making his game average 60.5 a game.
"Kaden is a very strong, physical back," coach Bret Bielema said. "I think we kind of wore them down."
The running backs have proved themselves up until this point and hopefully fans see more progression as the season continues.
Next week the Illini have another conference game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
