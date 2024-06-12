Illinois Schedule Preview, Aug. 31: QB Luke Altmyer Starts First Opener Against Eastern Illinois
The Illinois Fighting Illini kick off their season with a Saturday showdown on Aug. 31 against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer is starting his first opener for the Illini after transferring from Mississippi. The 21-year-old discussed the adjustment period with the team following a 116-yard, two-touchdown performance in a late-April spring game.
"That's kind of the deal with me, being more assertive, more urgent in my game," Altmyer said. "It comes with a lot of things. It comes with reps. It comes with being more comfortable with what I'm doing ... I'm excited to move forward and looking forward to the fall and being able to showcase it."
Eastern Illinois finished last season with a record of 8-3, one of their most notable wins was a one-point triumph over Illinois State. Despite a recent drought of NFL talent, quarterbacks including Tony Romo (retired Dallas Cowboy) and Jimmy Garoppolo (Los Angeles Rams) attended the school.
This marks the third meeting between the schools. Illinois has dominated the series, winning 47-21 in 2008 and 42-17 in 2006. There is no reason to expect that to change because the talent gap is still evident as ever. Illinois has their sights set on making an impact in the Big Ten.
If anything, the Fighting Illini can gain some valuable experience for Altmyer and some of the newcomers. It should also provide a solid tuneup before facing Kansas the following week in Champaign for Family Weekend.
