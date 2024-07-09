Illinois Schedule Preview, Oct. 12 : Illini Need A Better Second Half Start Against Purdue
The Fighting Illini are poised to take on a familiar foe in the Purdue Boilermakers Oct. 12 in the much anticipated Battle of the Cannon. They are coming in with an overall record of 45-48 against in the series.
Last season, the Boilermakers won 44-19. After trailing by three at halftime, the Illini were outscored 21-0 in the third quarter.
There were many reasons for the second-half struggles. They had nine penalties, allowed five sacks, went 1 of 13 on third down, and had three fumbles.
In addition to the mistakes, the Fighting Illini dealt with a series of injuries to some core players.
Leading rusher Reggie Love didn't play due to an ankle injury while defensive lineman Denzel Daxon left briefly in the first half. Offensive linemen Josh Gesky and Zy Crisler left in the third quarter with ankle injuries. Defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton left twice due to a shoulder injury before returning in the second half.
“Obviously, we gave up the scoop and score in the first half and it was an utter collapse in the second half,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said after the game. “It’s on my shoulders .We had a tight end bust (on Garrett Miller's score) and from that point forward it really unraveled."
To avoid a repeat, the Illini need a stronger finish. That is the only way to end this three-game losing streak to the Boilermakers.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Illini Now. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @IlliniNowOnSI