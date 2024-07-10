Illinois Schedule Preview, Oct. 19: Can The Illini Keep Pace Against Defending Champs Michigan?
The Fighting Illini have their work cut out for them when they take on the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines Oct. 19.
This is their first matchup in two years when the Wolverines eked out a 19-17 win.
Knowing they are the decided underdogs, the Fighting Illini have to play their absolute best. The biggest hump they have to overcome is on offense.
Aside from returning quarterback Luke Altmyer, the Fighting Illini lost five of their best receivers as well as leading rusher Reggie Love to Purdue. For all his talents, Altmyer only finished 87th among FBS signal-callers in passing grade (67.3) in 2023.
The Wolverines looks entirely different from the top down. Former Illini offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the new coach in replacement of Jim Harbaugh. Junior Alex Orji will replace J.J. McCarthy as quarterback. Senior Donovan Edwards picks up where Blake Corum left off as running back.
The Fighting Illini are fielding an offense that has largely struggled to get on a run. Whereas the Wolverines have an uncertain offense in their midst.
However, the Fighting Illini could have the upper hand if the offensive line can set the tone. The duo of junior OL Josh Kreutz and junior center Josh Kreutz need to hold it together so that Altmyer can have time to operate.
Ultimately the game comes down to who controls the pace on that side. Though most are expecting Michigan to come away with the victory, that doesn't mean that the Fighting Illini can't give it their all.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.