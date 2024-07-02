Illinois Schedule Preview, Sept. 14: One Final Tune-Up Vs. Central Michigan Before Big Ten Play
The Illinois Fighting Illini complete their opening season home trifecta by taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas during homecoming weekend.
This is the first time the teams face each other. The Chippewas are coming in after back-to-back losing seasons, finishing 3-5 last season.
Despite the Illini's struggles in the grander scheme of things, this game on paper should produce a solid victory. They have greater depth and experience on both sides of the ball.
The Illini also have more offensive consistency compared to the Chippewas, who are in revamp mode after the departure of offensive coordinator Paul Petrino. Illinois is simply better in all phases, even boasting a 98.4 to 64 edge in defensive rating.
The Fighting Illini are fielding an improved defensive line with the additions of high-caliber transfers corner Terrance Brooks, defensive lineman Dennis Briggs, and defensive lineman Gentle Hunt. The Chippewas are in a state of transition as they are looking to replace 13 defensive linemen lost to graduation and the transfer portal.
After two contests against Eastern Illinois and Kansas, the Fighting Illini are expected to use this convincing victory as a chance to prepare for a challenging Big Ten schedule. They open the following week against Nebraska Sept. 20.
Even if this is a considered a gimme for the Illini, a strong win could serve as the perfect momemtum-starter.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram at @zdraves0633.
