Illinois Schedule Preview, Sept. 28: Protecting The Ball is Key Against Penn Sate
The Illinois Fighting Illini look to turn up the heat when they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 28 in Happy Valley.
They are in search of redemption after a 30-13 loss last year. They hold a 6-21 record against the Nittany Lions.
A major takeaway from last year's game was five turnovers by the Fighting Illini. Quarterback Luke Altmyer finished with four interceptions and then running back Josh McCray fumbled the ball.
Though Penn State's offense struggled for much of the game, they were able to take advantage of those turnovers.
The one bright spot for the Fighting Illini was their defense. They held Penn State's rushing attack to 4.1 yards per carry. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar was 16 of 33 passing with no touchdowns.
However, five turnovers is difficult to overcome.
The key going into this year is protecting the ball. This will help tire out the Penn State defense, keep their own defense well rested, and hold onto to field position.
The latter of which can enable the Fighting Illini defense turn the tide around. They could not only hold the rush attack at bay, they could potentially force turnovers in enemy territory.
Thus creating more opportunities for the Altmyer-led offense to score within range.
The old adage of "the team with the least amount of turnovers wins" must apply.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram at @zdraves0633.
