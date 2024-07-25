Illinois' Seth Coleman Takes Mother's Advice By Finishing What He Started
This past spring, the Fighting Illini's sixth-year outside linebacker could have declared for the NFL Draft.
He could have joined teammates Jer'Zhan Newton, Isaiah Adams, Tip Reiman, and Casey Washington. Instead, he chose to stay for another year to fulfill a promise he made to his mother of earning a college degree.
"I really just talk to my coaches. I talked to my mom," he said at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "Mainly the deciding factor in that was that I wanted to graduate. My mom always told me you got to finish what you started and that's what I want to do finish what I started."
He graduated in May 2023 with a degree in recreation, sport, and tourism.
There is no question Coleman is destined to the NFL. According to the website DraftCoundown.com, Coleman is ranked 104th out of 127 linebackers projected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Another website ProFootballNetwork.com has him ranked 158th out of 321 potential prospects.
He is most likely a late-round pick or will have to take the undrafted free agent but he also has the chance to improve his draft stock this season.
As Coleman moves into his final year, he wants his dedication to the Fighting Illini as well as his mother's advice to help carry him through.
"I've been loyal to Illinois," he said. "I just really want to finish strong."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.