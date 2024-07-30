Illinois Strangely Counting On Former Quarterback To Improve Depth At Defensive Line
Among a crowded field of talented defensive linemen, Fighting Illini sophomore Alex Bray made an impression when he arrived on campus last year.
"I remember the first day he came on campus last year, his work ethic was unmatched," senior defensive lineman Te'Rah Edwards said. "He's just a guy that's willing to go after it and go get it. I think that's his wrestling background. If you're just a guy walking the facility, you meet Alex Bray and his character and how he goes about his business, you probably wouldn't think he would be a young guy because he just carries himself so well."
Last year Bray had two tackles in nine games as a freshman. He has since worked his way up the depth chart thanks to his work ethic. His effort hasn't gone unnoticed.
"He's a workaholic," Illini defensive line coach Terrence Jamison. "He runs to the ball. He has that endless pursuit. He puts the work in."
Bray is in the position to compete for playing time despite being relatively new to the defensive line. At Marquette (Mo.) High School, he was a wrestler and began his football career as a quarterback.
"Alex is very tough," Jamison said. "Even from his high school days, Alex played quarterback in high school. He's a late defensive lineman. In high school. he was a wrestler. He just has that toughness about him."
