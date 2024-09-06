Illinois' Success Against Kansas Could Hinge On Preparation For Kansas QB Jalen Daniels
In a span of a week, the Illinois Fighting Illini had to prepare for two different types of quarterbacks.
They schemed for Eastern Illinois' Pierce Holley, a traditional passer, for the opener. Now, they are gearing up for Kansas dual-threat Jalon Daniels in Week Two.
That left with Illini freshman Trey Petty with the job of simulating Daniels in practice this week. Petty ran for more than 3,000 yards in high school career in Mississippi. So it could play a role in the Illini's matchup against the No. 19 Jayhawks.
"Last week we were practicing [against] a team that had a quarterback who sat in the pocket, threw it around, dinked and dunked," Illini coach Bret Bielema said. "With Jalon and the skills set he brings, obviously Trey Petty has really done a nice job emulating that."
Last year Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 120 yards and a score in a 34-23 victory against the Illini before his season was cut short due to injury. In 2022, he threw for 2014 yards while running for another 425.
The Illini know they have to contain him if they are going to pull off the upset.
"The quarterback is dynamic," defensive backs coach Corey Parker said. "I'm excited about that challenge for my guys to get out there to cover receivers like this, versus a quarterback like this."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI