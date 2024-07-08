Illinois Trainer Adam Fletcher Has Transformed Kylan Boswell; Is Will Riley next?
Illini transfer guard Kylan Boswell took to X/Twitter on July 3 to show off his new, ripped physique. He also gave credit to Illini trainer/strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
"Trust the Process," Boswell wrote before tagging Fletcher.
Fletcher is entering his sixth season as the strength and conditioning coach after joining the team in 2015. Fletcher's work has been highly praised by coach Brad Underwood.
"Adam is one of the top up-and-coming strength coaches in the country," he said. "The areas of strength and conditioning play a major role in our program. Coach 'Fletch' has done an outstanding job to date with the players here and I'm excited to have him continue with their development."
If Fletcher can transform Boswell, can there be hope for Will Riley?
For all his talents, Riley is being considered as a one-and-done type talent. Underwood is putting Fletcher in charge of working with Riley on his biggest weakness this summer: strength.
Riley, who arrived on campus this summer, is 6-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds. Given the physicality of the Big Ten Conference, the hope is for Fletcher to bulk up Riley in time for the season.
Riley is highly-touted as a dynamic offensive player. He is an effective playmaker who can also score from all spots on the floor.
If he can make himself stronger over the summer with Fletcher's help, there is no telling what he can do.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to IlliniNow. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram at @zdraves0633.
