Illinois' Victory Against Kansas Should Bring Program Into National Spotlight
The Illinois Fighting Illini fans made sure to show support for the football team Saturday night.
In the first sellout at Memorial Stadium since 2016, the players did not disappoint.
The Illini defeated No. 19 Kansas 23-17, giving them their first victory against a ranked opponent in five years. They improved to 2-0, with a game next week against Central Michigan before opening Big Ten play the following week at Nebraska.
The Illini went ahead for good on a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Feagin with 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The defense responded by holding the Jayhawks to a three-and-out on the next possession. Quarterback Luke Altmyer sealed it with a completion to Zakhari Franklin on a 3rd-and-12.
The win allowed the Illini to avenge last year's 34-23 loss to the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan. That was more than enough motivation, but the matchup drew national attention because of the circumstances.
Now, Illinois can start looking toward building on the momentum. It can set the tone for the season after a disappointing end a year ago.
The Illini can almost thank defensive Xavier Scott for single-handedly helping them to a 13-10 lead against Kansas at halftime.
Scott had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown to put the Illini ahead at halftime. The next step is the team hoping to build off one of the biggest wins in school history.
