Illinois vs. Nebraska Week 4: TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds, More
Illinois (3-0) attempts to maintain early-season momentum when it heads west to open Big Ten play against Nebraska (3-0).
The No. 24 Illini broke a 16-year drought by earning a chance to play in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup.
For coach Bret Bielema, it's the first time his team is in this position in his four-year tenure. The Illini are seeking their first win against Nebraska since 2022. Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola have taken the Big Ten by storm. Rhule is in his second season in Lincoln after finishing 5-7 last year.
Bielema gave Nebraska credit for its best start in eight seasons, pointing to overcoming an intense, sold-out environment to secure a road upset.
"It's a very talented Nebraska football team," Bielema said. "I have a lot of respect for not only their head coach but also several of their coaches, who have had very storied careers. It'll be a tremendous challenge and one that we're excited about to play under the lights."
Bielema added that the national TV aspect, specifically on Friday night instead of Saturday, does not happen often. He said Illinois has an opportunity few teams get, making the game a must-see for those unfamiliar.
"To have two Big Ten teams for a Friday night game is a little bit unusual," Bielema said. "It doesn't happen all the time, so to see that play out and be a part of it is awesome. Give a lot of credit to their team and what they have accomplished to this point. I've told our guys to continue to keep our focus and our mentality and see where it can go."
Quarterback Luke Altmyer will look to extend his no-interception streak to four games. Meanwhile, the Illini defense will attempt to stay under-the-radar, led by Xavier and Miles Scott.
Find out all the key essentials ahead of Friday night's game, including where to watch, stream and more.
How To Bet On Illinois vs. Nebraska
According to CBS Sports, the Illini are 7.5-point underdogs and enter the game 2-0-1 ATS, while Nebraska is 3-0. Odds are subject to change.
How To Watch Illinois vs. Nebraska
Illinois vs. Nebraska airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on FOX and can be accessed through local cable and satellite operators.
How To Buy Illinois vs. Nebraska Tickets
Tickets to Illinois vs. Nebraska are available at a premium through StubHub. Check seat locations for the best possible prices.
Upcoming Illinois Schedule
Before Illinois gets a much-needed bye week, it remains on the road and will head to Happy Valley for its third rematch game from last season when it faces Penn State.
Zain Bando is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or follow him on X @zainbando99
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI