Illinois Walks Away With Homecoming Victory Over Central Michigan
The Illinois Fighting Illini improved to 3-0 on the season after Saturday's 30-9 homecoming victory over Central Michigan.
The Fighting Illini found their footing during the second and third quarter following a sluggish start. They took command of the game, largely due to four consecutive scoring drives.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 242 passing yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns came courtesy of wide receiver Pat Bryant, who finished with seven receptions for 102 receiving yards. This was the third 100-plus-yard game of Bryant's career.
Wide receiver Zakhari Franklin recorded five catches for 66 receiving yards.
The running back tandem of Josh McCray and Cal'Lil Valentine combined for 107 rushing yards. McCray ran for 54 yards on eight carries while Valentine charged ahead for 53 yards on five carries.
History was made by Texas A&M transfer kicker Ethan Moczulski, as he set a new school record with a 59-yard field goal to give the Fighting Illini a 13-6 lead at the end of the first half.
The Fighting Illini defense forced one interception and a multitude of punts.
This victory marks the best start for the program since 2011 while also wrapping up a three-game homestand. The Fighting Illini will hit the road to take on #23 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday. The game will begin at 7:00pm CST on FOX.
